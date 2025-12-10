Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Legacy Housing Corporation $LEGH

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,313 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.36% of Legacy Housing worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 2nd quarter valued at $401,000. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Legacy Housing Stock Performance
Shares of LEGH opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. Legacy Housing Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.59. The company has a market capitalization of $475.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.80.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LEGH has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Legacy Housing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Monday. Finally, CJS Securities cut Legacy Housing from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Legacy Housing Profile
Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.
