BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 8,040 Medtronic PLC $MDT

BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,040 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 28.8% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,704,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in Medtronic by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 33,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 288,201 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,122,000 after purchasing an additional 33,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MDT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $111.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.44.

Medtronic stock opened at $99.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $127.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

