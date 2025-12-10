BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,352,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,309,000 after buying an additional 912,514 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,406,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,397,000 after acquiring an additional 194,518 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,733,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,182,000 after purchasing an additional 482,160 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 6,186,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,839,000 after purchasing an additional 124,452 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,677.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,241,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock opened at $291.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.70. The company has a market cap of $89.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $296.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

