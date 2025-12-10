Rep. April McClain Delaney Sells Off Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently sold shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR). In a filing disclosed on December 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Quanta Services stock on November 17th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 11/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) on 11/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Labcorp (NYSE:LH) on 11/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 11/3/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Labcorp (NYSE:LH) on 10/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN) on 10/29/2025.

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $458.29 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.08 and a 52-week high of $473.99. The company has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 67.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $441.36 and a 200-day moving average of $401.56.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 3.74%.The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 7,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.08, for a total value of $3,413,850.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,756.80. The trade was a 27.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.19, for a total value of $1,808,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,649,209.67. The trade was a 24.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,002 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,857. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $675,802,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $650,960,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,288,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,425,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $917,009,000 after buying an additional 882,209 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,206,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,139,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital set a $500.00 price objective on Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $490.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $415.00 price objective on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.24.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

