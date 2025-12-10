Comparing YAYYO (OTCMKTS:YAYO) and REV Group (NYSE:REVG)

YAYYO (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Free Report) and REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares YAYYO and REV Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YAYYO $12.56 million N/A -$7.14 million ($0.06) 0.00 REV Group $2.38 billion 1.14 $257.60 million $2.12 26.29

Profitability

REV Group has higher revenue and earnings than YAYYO. YAYYO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REV Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares YAYYO and REV Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YAYYO N/A N/A N/A REV Group 4.51% 27.25% 8.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for YAYYO and REV Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YAYYO 0 0 0 0 0.00 REV Group 1 4 1 1 2.29

REV Group has a consensus price target of $49.25, suggesting a potential downside of 11.64%. Given REV Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe REV Group is more favorable than YAYYO.

Volatility & Risk

YAYYO has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REV Group has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

REV Group beats YAYYO on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YAYYO

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery gig companies. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in February 2021.EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names. The Commercial segment offers transit buses, type A school buses, sweepers, and terminal trucks under the Collins Bus, Eldorado National (California), Magellan, Capacity, and LayMor brand names. The Recreation segment offers motorized and towable RV models under the American Coach, Fleetwood RV, Holiday Rambler, Renegade RV, Midwest Automotive Designs, and Lance Camper brands; and produces a range of custom molded fiberglass products. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, consumers, and industrial and commercial end users through its direct sales force or dealer network. The company was formerly known as Allied Specialty Vehicles, Inc. and changed its name to REV Group, Inc. in November 2015. REV Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

