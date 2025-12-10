HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.
A number of analysts have weighed in on HONE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised HarborOne Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd.
Institutional Trading of HarborOne Bancorp
HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HONE opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $522.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.61.
HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.
Read More
