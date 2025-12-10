HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HONE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised HarborOne Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $149,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $1,484,000. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,512,000. Credit Industriel ET Commercial acquired a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,878,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.37. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $522.22 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.61.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

