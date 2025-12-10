Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) versus Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) and Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.6% of Revolve Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Columbia Sportswear shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.6% of Revolve Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.3% of Columbia Sportswear shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Revolve Group and Columbia Sportswear, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolve Group 0 8 9 0 2.53 Columbia Sportswear 1 6 2 0 2.11

Profitability

Revolve Group currently has a consensus price target of $26.21, indicating a potential downside of 7.80%. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus price target of $55.80, indicating a potential upside of 3.64%. Given Columbia Sportswear’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Columbia Sportswear is more favorable than Revolve Group.

This table compares Revolve Group and Columbia Sportswear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolve Group 4.64% 11.26% 7.30% Columbia Sportswear 5.45% 12.45% 7.50%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Revolve Group and Columbia Sportswear”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolve Group $1.20 billion 1.70 $49.56 million $0.76 37.41 Columbia Sportswear $3.37 billion 0.86 $223.27 million $3.31 16.27

Columbia Sportswear has higher revenue and earnings than Revolve Group. Columbia Sportswear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revolve Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Revolve Group has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Sportswear has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Columbia Sportswear beats Revolve Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc. operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products from emerging, established, and owned brands, as well as luxury brands through its websites and mobile apps. The company was formerly known as Advance Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Revolve Group, Inc. in October 2018. Revolve Group, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities. It offers footwear products that include lightweight hiking boot; trail running shoes; rugged cold weather boots; sandals and shoes for use in water activities; and footwear for lifestyle wear. In addition, it owned network of branded and outlet retail stores; brand-specific e-commerce sites; and concession or franchise-based arrangements with third parties at branded outlet and shop-in-shop retail locations, as well as through independently operated specialty outdoor and sporting goods stores, sporting goods chains, department store chains, internet retailers, and international distributors. The company sells its products under the Columbia, Mountain Hard Wear, SOREL, and prAna brand names. Columbia Sportswear Company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

