Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Receives $115.10 Average PT from Analysts

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.40.
SAIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Science Applications International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th.
Science Applications International stock opened at $97.33 on Friday. Science Applications International has a one year low of $84.15 and a one year high of $124.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.30.
Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 4.11%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-10.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 14th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is currently 18.93%.
Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.
