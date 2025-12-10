Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.60.

PFGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th.

PFGC opened at $93.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.94. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $109.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The food distribution company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 0.50%.The company had revenue of $17.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,897 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 51.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 363 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,752 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,124 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,283 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

