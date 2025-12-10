Prudential Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. $GRNT

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 103,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Granite Ridge Resources as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $5,860,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Granite Ridge Resources by 1,115.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 286,556 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 9.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,249,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,680,000 after acquiring an additional 193,912 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the second quarter valued at about $659,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the first quarter worth about $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Granite Ridge Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Mccartney purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.26 per share, with a total value of $26,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 113,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,995.42. This trade represents a 4.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Reade Miller acquired 9,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.33 per share, for a total transaction of $50,038.04. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,297,518 shares in the company, valued at $6,915,770.94. This represents a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders bought 42,014 shares of company stock worth $218,694. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Granite Ridge Resources Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of GRNT opened at $5.32 on Wednesday. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.52 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $697.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.34.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $150.27 million for the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Granite Ridge Resources’s payout ratio is presently 157.14%.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

