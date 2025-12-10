Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,320 iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 296.3% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $66.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $48.99 and a 1 year high of $67.50.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

