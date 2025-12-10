Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $336.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $339.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $331.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

