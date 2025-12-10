APA Corporation $APA Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452,008 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in APA were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 6,096.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in APA by 76.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in APA by 214.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 1,731.8% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Up 1.0%

APA stock opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.75. APA Corporation has a 12 month low of $13.58 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.70.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. APA had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 15.49%.The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that APA Corporation will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. APA’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on APA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on APA from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on APA from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of APA from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of APA from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.45.

Read Our Latest Report on APA

APA Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.