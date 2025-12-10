Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 76,290 Shares of Heritage Financial Corporation $HFWA

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76,290 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.29% of Heritage Financial worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 53.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 36.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 19,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Heritage Financial news, President Bryan Mcdonald bought 19,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.32 per share, for a total transaction of $426,445.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 31,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,022.16. The trade was a 155.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Heritage Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $26.58.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.25 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Heritage Financial Corporation will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 5th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HFWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research lowered Heritage Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. DA Davidson set a $29.00 price target on Heritage Financial in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Heritage Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Heritage Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

