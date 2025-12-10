Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 139,836 Shares of AerSale Corporation $ASLE

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,836 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.87% of AerSale worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASLE. M3F Inc. increased its stake in AerSale by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 3,119,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,367,000 after buying an additional 1,541,724 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerSale during the first quarter worth about $4,377,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in AerSale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in AerSale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AerSale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AerSale alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicolas Finazzo purchased 6,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $38,048.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 44,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,267.81. This represents a 16.60% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,619 shares of company stock worth $57,618. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AerSale Price Performance

Shares of ASLE stock opened at $6.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $317.08 million, a P/E ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.05. AerSale Corporation has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.86 million. AerSale had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AerSale Corporation will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of AerSale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AerSale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of AerSale in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on AerSale from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $7.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AerSale

About AerSale

(Free Report)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.