Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 37,838 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. $OII

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 37,838 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Oceaneering International worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 11,380.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 10,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

OII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Oceaneering International stock opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.29. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $15.46 and a one year high of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.85.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.21%.The business had revenue of $742.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

