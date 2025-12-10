Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 12,437 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation $H

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 45.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,437 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,920,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,260,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,800,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,578,000 after buying an additional 116,813 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,922,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 562,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,940,000 after acquiring an additional 53,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 7.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,229,000 after acquiring an additional 29,976 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David Udell sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,836. This trade represents a 23.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Sears sold 12,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $1,927,390.94. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,922.94. The trade was a 68.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,835 shares of company stock worth $3,737,955. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

H opened at $151.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of -163.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.10. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 1 year low of $102.43 and a 1 year high of $168.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 24th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently -64.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on H. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $147.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

