Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 3,332 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Medpace by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,059,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 10.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Medpace by 10.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $555.00 target price on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Medpace in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Medpace from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $342.00 to $474.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Medpace from $575.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.18.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $544.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $569.47 and its 200 day moving average is $458.38. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $250.05 and a one year high of $626.26.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.36. Medpace had a return on equity of 91.88% and a net margin of 18.36%.The business had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Medpace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.600-14.860 EPS. Analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 59,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.78, for a total value of $35,874,214.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 774,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,787,603.56. This represents a 7.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jesse J. Geiger sold 21,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.66, for a total value of $12,808,476.98. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,934,900. The trade was a 58.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 387,925 shares of company stock valued at $233,386,647 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

