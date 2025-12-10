Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Inc (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.21 and traded as low as GBX 76.70. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 76.70, with a volume of 28,314,346 shares trading hands.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Stock Down 0.5%

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 78.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 79.06. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure (LON:SEQI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported GBX 4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Sequoia Economic Infrastructure

About Sequoia Economic Infrastructure

In other Sequoia Economic Infrastructure news, insider James Stewart bought 12,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 78 per share, for a total transaction of £10,017.54. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund Limited invests in a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments through its subsidiary Sequoia IDF Asset Holdings SA The Company operates through investment in senior and subordinated infrastructure debt instruments and related and/or similar assets segment.

