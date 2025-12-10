Synex Renewable Energy (TSE:SXI) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Synex Renewable Energy Co. (TSE:SXI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.39 and traded as low as C$2.39. Synex Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$2.39, with a volume of 105,900 shares trading hands.

Synex Renewable Energy Trading Down 0.4%

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.10, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$11.97 million, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 0.29.

Synex Renewable Energy Company Profile

Synex International Inc is an independent Canadian renewable power producer. It develops, acquires and operates renewable energy facilities. Synex International Inc generates revenue from three run of river power plants and one power line network in British Columbia. Synex is a renewable power developer with substantial wind and hydro projects under various levels of development in British Columbia.

