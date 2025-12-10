Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Caledonia Investments Plc (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 381.53 and traded as low as GBX 378.50. Caledonia Investments shares last traded at GBX 380, with a volume of 665,560 shares trading hands.

Caledonia Investments Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 381.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,401.63.

Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX 7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Caledonia Investments had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 86.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Caledonia Investments Company Profile

In other Caledonia Investments news, insider William Wyatt sold 92,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 377, for a total value of £347,028.50. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,532,036. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caledonia is a FTSE 250 self-managed investment trust company with a long track record of delivering consistent returns and progressive annual dividend payments to shareholders.

Our aim is to generate long-term compounding real returns that outperform inflation by 3%-6% over the medium to long term, and the FTSE All-Share index over 10 years.

We are a long-term investor and hold investments in both listed and private markets across three pools: Public Companies, Private Capital and Funds.

