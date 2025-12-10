DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

DriveItAway Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.0301. DriveItAway shares last traded at $0.0489, with a volume of 14,500 shares traded.
DriveItAway Stock Up 28.7%
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.
DriveItAway Company Profile
DriveItAway Inc develops and offers a cloud platform/consumer application that enables dealers to sell vehicles through eCommerce, with its Pay as You Go app-based subscription program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Haddonfield, New Jersey.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than DriveItAway
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Consumers Got Coal, But Santa Dropped Off Big Gains for These 2 Retailers
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 10X Gains? These 3 Robotics Stocks Could Explode by 2035
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Anheuser-Busch Buys BeatBox to Win Over Younger Drinkers
Receive News & Ratings for DriveItAway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DriveItAway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.