DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

DriveItAway Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.0301. DriveItAway shares last traded at $0.0489, with a volume of 14,500 shares traded.

DriveItAway Stock Up 28.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.06.

DriveItAway Company Profile

DriveItAway Inc develops and offers a cloud platform/consumer application that enables dealers to sell vehicles through eCommerce, with its Pay as You Go app-based subscription program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

