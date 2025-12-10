Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Trading 19.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Free Report) were up 19.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.18 and last traded at GBX 3.76. Approximately 1,730,596 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,043,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.15.

Westmount Energy Stock Up 4.6%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of £5.88 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Westmount Energy (LON:WTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Westmount Energy Company Profile

Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

