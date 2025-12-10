North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of North Atlantic Smaller Cos (LON:NAS – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 369.04 and traded as low as GBX 361. North Atlantic Smaller Cos shares last traded at GBX 361, with a volume of 93,159 shares.

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 369.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 718.39. The firm has a market cap of £472.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.77.

North Atlantic Smaller Cos Company Profile

NASCIT is a special situations investment trust dedicated to a long-term capital appreciation objective, to achieve positive absolute returns for shareholders with low correlation to the overall market.

North Atlantic Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (‘NASCIT’) targets capital appreciation for its shareholders through investing primarily in smaller cap public and unquoted companies.

