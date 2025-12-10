Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Leonardo S.P.A. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.13 and traded as low as $28.5450. Leonardo shares last traded at $28.70, with a volume of 36,566 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FINMY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Barclays raised shares of Leonardo to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leonardo to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Leonardo Stock Up 1.4%

About Leonardo

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security, aircraft, aerostructures, and space sectors in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, VIP/executive transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

