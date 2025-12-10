Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.83 and traded as low as $75.31. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF shares last traded at $75.34, with a volume of 82,079 shares.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.7%

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.77. The company has a market capitalization of $244.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.55.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

