Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 19,844 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 19,844 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Westmount Partners LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,695,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $306,461.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. The trade was a 12.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 16,150 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,753.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,980.92. This represents a 308.32% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Research raised NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.97.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NIKE

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $63.44 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $82.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.26.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.10%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.