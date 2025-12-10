Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $32,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,300,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,736,976,000 after acquiring an additional 350,298 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,388,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,698,000 after purchasing an additional 345,798 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 30,110.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,439,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,576,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,411,449,000 after buying an additional 544,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,431,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,805,000 after buying an additional 601,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $258.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $104.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $247.18 and a 1 year high of $329.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.59 and a 200-day moving average of $291.82.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.81%.

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.67.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

