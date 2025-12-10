Certuity LLC Takes Position in NVR, Inc. $NVR

Certuity LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 98 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the second quarter valued at $960,000. Natixis bought a new stake in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,957,000. Ossiam raised its position in NVR by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,933,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on NVR in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9,022.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NVR from $9,100.00 to $9,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,150.00 to $8,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,530.50.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR opened at $7,305.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7,489.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7,647.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6,562.85 and a 52 week high of $9,068.15. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.01.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $112.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $107.88 by $4.45. NVR had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 14.00%.The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $130.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael J. Devito acquired 14 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7,068.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,952.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,952.70. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

