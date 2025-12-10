Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 96,432 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $21,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,513,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,804,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth $2,104,244,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 196.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,743,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,098,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092,282 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 13.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,547,006 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,239,017,000 after buying an additional 1,486,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Amphenol by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,168,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $798,163,000 after buying an additional 5,154,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE APH opened at $138.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.72 and its 200 day moving average is $115.01. The company has a market capitalization of $169.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.37.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.00%.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $16,940,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,625. This trade represents a 90.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $16,801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 76,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,696,764. This represents a 61.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,063,194 shares of company stock valued at $148,244,445. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $139.00 price target on shares of Amphenol and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amphenol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.