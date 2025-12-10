Certuity LLC Has $485,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Certuity LLC lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,833 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,486 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Q Fund Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in NIKE by 7.5% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 6,190 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at about $2,296,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 15.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 269,696 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $19,159,000 after purchasing an additional 35,236 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 202,849 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $63.44 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.79 and a 200-day moving average of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.29. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.19.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. NIKE had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 84.10%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 16,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,753.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 21,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,980.92. The trade was a 308.32% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $5,577,854.40. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 647,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,965,452. The trade was a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised NIKE from a “sector perform” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.