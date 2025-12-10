Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG Stake Lifted by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,783 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Diamondback Energy worth $42,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 596.4% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $158.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.87. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.63.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $221.00 to $212.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, Director Charles Alvin Meloy sold 377,911 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.61, for a total transaction of $52,382,243.71. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,044,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,828,599.04. The trade was a 26.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

