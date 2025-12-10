Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 157.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 57,436 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $15,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.8% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% in the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 1,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the second quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 21,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC opened at $190.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.04. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1-year low of $115.10 and a 1-year high of $202.29.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.01. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 2.13%.The firm had revenue of $34.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.06 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 42.64%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $220.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.21.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

