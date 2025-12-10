JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 1,350,857 Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation $NVTS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTS – Free Report) by 1,742.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,428,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350,857 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.67% of Navitas Semiconductor worth $9,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 1,510.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navitas Semiconductor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary Kent Wunderlich, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 215,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,192. The trade was a 18.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd Glickman sold 96,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $1,017,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 891,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,411,790.08. This trade represents a 9.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 2,885,956 shares of company stock valued at $22,621,444 over the last ninety days. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

Navitas Semiconductor stock opened at $9.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 3.14. Navitas Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $17.79.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 220.85%.The firm had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor Corporation will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVTS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Navitas Semiconductor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 10th. CJS Securities lowered shares of Navitas Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.48.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Profile

(Free Report)

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company’s products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navitas Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navitas Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.