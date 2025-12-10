JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 243,111 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. $VCYT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 259.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,111 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.43% of Veracyte worth $9,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Veracyte by 1,279.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $848,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 70.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 830,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 342,038 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Veracyte by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 18,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte by 25.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 115,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 23,047 shares during the last quarter.

VCYT opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.27. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 115.37 and a beta of 1.83.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. Veracyte had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.12%.The firm had revenue of $131.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $909,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,029.30. This trade represents a 59.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Annie Mcguire sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $67,260.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 78,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,713,002.70. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 134,528 shares of company stock worth $5,896,433 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VCYT shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Veracyte from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Veracyte from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.43.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

