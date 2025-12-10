JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR $ZK

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:ZK – Free Report) by 691.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,691 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.15% of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology worth $9,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 2,014.8% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZK. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Stock Performance

NYSE ZK opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.23. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited Unsponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $33.32. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.14.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Profile

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

