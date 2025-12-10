VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 46,466 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.07% of VeriSign worth $17,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,014,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 6.1% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.1% in the first quarter. Taylor Hoffman Capital Management LLC now owns 19,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded VeriSign to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $325.00 price target on VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.57, for a total value of $1,327,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 471,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,200,055.23. This represents a 1.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.87, for a total transaction of $592,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,577 shares in the company, valued at $6,769,033.99. This trade represents a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 40,338 shares of company stock valued at $10,526,239 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $242.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.19. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.78. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $191.12 and a 12 month high of $310.60.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.71 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a net margin of 49.86%.VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. VeriSign’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

