JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $9.39 Million Position in Costamare Inc. $CMRE

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) by 81.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,030,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462,582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.86% of Costamare worth $9,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMRE. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costamare by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 85,876 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Costamare by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Costamare by 21,575.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,468 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in Costamare by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Costamare by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costamare stock opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. Costamare Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40.

Costamare ( NYSE:CMRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $225.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.92 million. Costamare had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 15.15%. On average, analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMRE shares. Zacks Research cut Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Costamare in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Costamare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

