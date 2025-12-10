JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $9.62 Million Stock Position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation $GLDD

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,276 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,166 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.16% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $9,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 16.6% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 57,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 20.6% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 16,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, SVP David Johanson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $130,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 94,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,700.26. The trade was a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of GLDD opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $922.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.74. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $13.70.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $195.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.30 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 9.65%. Analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. Its projects include channel and port maintenance, channel deepening and port expansion, coastal protection and restoration, as well as land reclamation. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

