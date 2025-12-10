JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. $TRUP

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,704 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.38% of Trupanion worth $8,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 44.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Trupanion by 940.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Trupanion by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the second quarter valued at about $204,000.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Trupanion to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of Trupanion stock opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 106.70 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.54. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $57.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $366.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.58 million. Trupanion had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.10%.Trupanion’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO John R. Gallagher sold 6,383 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $222,256.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,345.22. This trade represents a 16.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 9,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $346,143.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 151,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,553.69. This represents a 6.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 40,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,045 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

