JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $8.65 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF $XMLV

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,497 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth $5,096,000. CW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 348.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 71,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 55,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $62.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $757.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.76. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $54.58 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.53.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

