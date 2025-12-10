JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $8.76 Million Position in Urban Edge Properties $UE

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.37% of Urban Edge Properties worth $8,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,299,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,698,000 after purchasing an additional 337,717 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 241,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 845,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,060,000 after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group started coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Friday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Urban Edge Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Urban Edge Properties Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.49. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $15.66 and a 12-month high of $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $120.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.85 million. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.420-1.440 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.39%.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Stories

