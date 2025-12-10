Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 87,907 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. $LCID

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 902,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,907 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Lucid Group were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,334,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 495,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,933,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,460,000 after acquiring an additional 615,108 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 34,116 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,245,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 475,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 118,746 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at $12.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.75. Lucid Group, Inc. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $36.40.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.32) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.44 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 224.99%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.76) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LCID shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Lucid Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

