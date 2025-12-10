Legal & General Group Plc Sells 411,055 Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. $INN

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Free Report) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 411,055 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.25% of Summit Hotel Properties worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 36.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 766.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 16,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.26. The stock has a market cap of $527.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 1.30. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

Summit Hotel Properties ( NYSE:INN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.04%.The company had revenue of $177.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Zacks Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price (down previously from $5.75) on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INN

About Summit Hotel Properties

(Free Report)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.