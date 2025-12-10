Brad Brubaker Sells 27,580 Shares of UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock

UiPath, Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) insider Brad Brubaker sold 27,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $511,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 635,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,785,909.45. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brad Brubaker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 15th, Brad Brubaker sold 27,580 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $460,034.40.

On Monday, October 6th, Brad Brubaker sold 66,665 shares of UiPath stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $999,975.00.

On Tuesday, September 30th, Brad Brubaker sold 16,083 shares of UiPath stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $241,245.00.

UiPath Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PATH opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. UiPath, Inc. has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $19.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. UiPath had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $411.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. UiPath’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UiPath, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PATH. Mizuho raised their price target on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered UiPath from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on UiPath from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $15.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UiPath

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of UiPath by 320.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 48.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 508.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in UiPath by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Company Profile

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Recommended Stories

