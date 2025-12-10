Legal & General Group Plc Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Hinge Health Inc. $HNGE

Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Hinge Health Inc. (NYSE:HNGE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Hinge Health in the 2nd quarter worth $43,840,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Hinge Health in the second quarter worth about $16,172,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hinge Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,089,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Hinge Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Hinge Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $828,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HNGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Hinge Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Baird R W raised Hinge Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hinge Health from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hinge Health from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hinge Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hinge Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.93.

Hinge Health Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of HNGE stock opened at $49.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.21. Hinge Health Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.42 and a 52-week high of $62.18.

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $154.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.44 million. Hinge Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hinge Health announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President James Pursley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $683,550.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 789,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,995,834.14. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Budge sold 44,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $2,116,639.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 479,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,779,808.66. This trade represents a 8.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 2,446,279 shares of company stock valued at $111,164,327 in the last quarter.

Hinge Health Company Profile

Our vision is to build a new health system that transforms outcomes, experience and costs by using technology to scale and automate the delivery of care. Hinge Health leverages software, including AI, to largely automate care for joint and muscle health, delivering an outstanding member experience, improved member outcomes, and cost reductions for our clients.

Featured Articles

