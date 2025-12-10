Legal & General Group Plc Buys 17,293 Shares of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. $NNE

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Free Report) by 83.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,293 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.09% of Nano Nuclear Energy worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in Nano Nuclear Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Nano Nuclear Energy by 27.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Nano Nuclear Energy by 7.5% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Thursday, August 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of Nano Nuclear Energy stock opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 7.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.77. Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87.

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

