Legal & General Group Plc Purchases New Position in Mobileye Global Inc. $MBLY

Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MBLY. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mobileye Global by 12.0% in the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Mobileye Global by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mobileye Global Stock Up 1.1%
MBLY opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.24, a PEG ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.54. Mobileye Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $22.51.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on MBLY. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Mobileye Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on Mobileye Global from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.55.
About Mobileye Global
Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.
