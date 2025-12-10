JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 16,404 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,404 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Virtu Financial worth $8,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Virtu Financial by 243.0% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,624.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 410.6% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 89.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

VIRT stock opened at $35.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.89 and a 12-month high of $45.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $274.00 million during the quarter. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 10.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

