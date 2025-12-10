JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. $HGV

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,048 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $8,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at $581,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 331.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,671 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter valued at about $645,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on HGV shares. Zacks Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Insider Activity at Hilton Grand Vacations

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 30,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $1,272,111.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 60,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,888.70. This trade represents a 33.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Up 0.5%

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $41.78 on Wednesday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $52.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.51.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.41). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 1.06%.The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 13th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.